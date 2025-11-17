Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after buying an additional 434,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $183.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.