Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS:FYLD opened at $31.94 on Monday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $432.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

