Rothschild Investment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.00. The firm has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

