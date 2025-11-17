Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $76,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $351,943,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $234.89 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

