Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $920.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $954.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

