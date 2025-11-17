Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 636.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Chemring Group
Chemring Group Stock Up 0.6%
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chemring Group Company Profile
We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.
Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.
We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.
Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemring Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Nu Holdings Stock Presses Higher—Breakout on Deck?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.