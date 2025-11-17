Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 636.67.

CHG opened at GBX 518 on Monday. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 562.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

