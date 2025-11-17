Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SAB Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

