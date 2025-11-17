Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $94.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.