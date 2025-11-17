AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s previous close.

AIRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of AIRO Group stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. AIRO Group has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder New Generation Aerospace, Llc sold 405,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $7,053,975.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,650,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,846.90. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Burns sold 179,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $3,126,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,618,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,532.78. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,026 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,282.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

