TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.15.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $237.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.