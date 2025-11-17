Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $86.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company had revenue of $358.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 477.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,991.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

