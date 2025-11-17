3i Group’s (III) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,390 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,497.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Borrows acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Also, insider Jasi Halai bought 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60. Insiders bought 41,662 shares of company stock worth $140,385,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.