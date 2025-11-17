iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Stock Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.2%

USMV stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.