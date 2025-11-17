Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after acquiring an additional 333,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $130.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

