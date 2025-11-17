Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1.01 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,852.42 or 1.00688320 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 853,615,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 853,615,317 with 843,552,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00973892 USD and is up 17.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,032,207.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 853,615,317 with 843,552,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00973892 USD and is up 17.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,032,207.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/."

