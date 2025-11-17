Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,685 Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up 2.0% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $550.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

