Rothschild Investment LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

HLT opened at $269.33 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day moving average is $262.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

