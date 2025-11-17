Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 1,156 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,514 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,091 shares of company stock worth $1,293,631. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

