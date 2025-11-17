Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 40,044 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 0.66% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 176,945 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,781,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 309,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 117,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

