Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 114,090 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,090 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $7.55 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

