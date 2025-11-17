Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $26.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11,756.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $249.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

