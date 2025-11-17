Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $102,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GE opened at $304.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

