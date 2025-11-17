Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.18% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 62,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 659,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.