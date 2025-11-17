MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The company had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.