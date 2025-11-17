Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $147.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

