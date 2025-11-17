Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,339.26 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,297.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,402.49.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.