Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Position Lessened by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

BFAM opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

