The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

