Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 8,188 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $351,943,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.89 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

