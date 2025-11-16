Analyzing NexMetals Mining (NEXM) & Its Rivals

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NexMetals Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A -$30.96 million -7.18 NexMetals Mining Competitors $4.24 billion $336.98 million -22.78

NexMetals Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NexMetals Mining. NexMetals Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -228.97% -141.60% NexMetals Mining Competitors -81.04% -3.18% -5.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.9% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexMetals Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 NexMetals Mining Competitors 833 1008 824 24 2.01

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 35.64%. Given NexMetals Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexMetals Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NexMetals Mining peers beat NexMetals Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About NexMetals Mining

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

