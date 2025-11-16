Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 156.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 600.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Mattel Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

