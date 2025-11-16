Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

