Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 491,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 694,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $383.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

