Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $809.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

