Savant Capital LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

