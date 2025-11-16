Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 294.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

