Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 220 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.95. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.48.

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 44,080 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137, for a total transaction of £60,389.60. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

