Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $23.76 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $480.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.