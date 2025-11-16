ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 128,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

