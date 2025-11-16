Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 21,035 Shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $429,324.35. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 798,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,670.20. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 14th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $383,014.59.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 8,935 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $178,163.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $305.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.57. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TruBridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 175.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in TruBridge by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 425,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

