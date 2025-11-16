Morgan Stanley Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $37.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $23.55 on Friday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the second quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

