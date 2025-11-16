Daniel Kerzner Sells 10,000 Shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $503,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,160. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Daniel Kerzner sold 20,004 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $1,006,001.16.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,491,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,532,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

