Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. $KZR Shares Acquired by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,045 shares during the period. Kezar Life Sciences makes up 2.2% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 8.69% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kezar Life Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

