Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 508.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,756 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $131,000.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,654.06. The trade was a 37.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $470,660 in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.05 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

