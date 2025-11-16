Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

