Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

