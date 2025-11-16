Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $423.39 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

