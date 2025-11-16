Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 3.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

