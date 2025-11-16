PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,311 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 9.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.42% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 913,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

