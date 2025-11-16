Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 705 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 620 to GBX 630 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 741.25.
In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620, for a total value of £434,000. Insiders own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
